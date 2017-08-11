Malachi Dupre released from hospital after tests come back negative

All appears to be good on the Malachi Dupre front.

Dupre was taken off the field on a stretcher during his preseason debut on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles after taking a hit to his head. He was taken to the hospital for testing, where all apparently went well.

“He went through normal medical protocol to ensure he did not have any extensive injuries to his head and neck. He had a few scans and test and everything came back negative and he was released this morning,” one of Dupre’s agents told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Green Bay Packers rookie was happily back with the team on Friday and sent this tweet:

Glad to be at work today with my brothers — Malachi Dupre (@MalachiDupre) August 11, 2017

Dupre had two catches for 16 yards in the game. He’s battling multiple wide receivers for a spot on the roster.