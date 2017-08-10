Ad Unit
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Malachi Dupre taken off field on stretcher in preseason debut

August 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Green Bay Packers rookie Malachi Dupre was taken off the field on a stretcher after being hit during his preseason debut on Thursday.

Dupre was nailed by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan in the head as he was running with the ball.

Dupre went down and was treated by the medical staff. He was placed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

Dupre was able to give a thumbs up from the stretcher. The Packers provided a positive update, saying Dupre had movement and feeling in all of his extremities.

The LSU product was drafted in the 7th round by the Packers and is trying to make the team.

