Malcolm Butler’s agent seeking teams willing to give up 1st-round pick for CB

The agent for Malcolm Butler apparently is working hard to try finding his client a new home … and a lot of money.

Butler is a restricted free agent and looking to cash in considering he’s one of the top cornerbacks in the league. But his future with the New England Patriots is uncertain, especially after the team signed Stephon Gilmore.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Butler’s agent is trying to find a team willing to surrender a first-round draft pick to sign the cornerback.

Agent for Pats RFA CB Malcolm Butler is contacting teams trying to find one to part w/1st rnd pick to sign him (which is his RFA tender)… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

Pats would be cool with getting a 1st rnd pick for Butler (they don't have a 1 or 2) I hear. Butler is telling teams he wants Gilmore $$ … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

For those asking, nothing untoward or illegal w/Butler's agent pursuing a deal elsewhere. As an unsigned restricted FA it's beyond kosher — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

Because he is a restricted free agent, the Patriots would receive compensation if he signs an offer sheet with another team and they choose not to match. New England traded away a second-round pick for Kony Ealy and a first and third to the Saints for Brandin Cooks. That’s why they would be open to receiving a first-round pick for Butler.

There was talk about the Patriots including Butler in a trade for Cooks, but he apparently blocked that by not signing his tender.