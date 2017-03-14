Report: Malcolm Butler, Saints have begun negotiating contract

The New Orleans Saints have legitimate interest in Malcolm Butler, and the two sides have reportedly already been discussing the terms of a potential contract.

Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed on Tuesday that the team was hosting Butler for a visit, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media later reported that New Orleans is hoping to agree to the framework of a deal with Butler this week.

On #Saints & Malcolm Butler: They’ve begun negotiations on a new contract & hope to strike a deal this week. Then talk trade with #Patriots — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2017

The Saints are hoping to get Butler to agree to an extension and then trade for him. The other alternative would be signing the Pro Bowler, who is a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet and giving the Patriots a chance to match. If New England chose not to match, the Saints would have to give up their first-round pick — No. 11 overall — as compensation.

The Patriots could be ready to move on from Butler, as evidenced by their decision to sign Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal. If the report we heard about their negotiations with Butler last offseason is true, the feeling is probably mutual. Rather than having Butler play the 2017 season under a team-friendly $3.91 million contract, Bill Belichick may opt to secure a longer-term investment by way of a high draft pick.