Malcolm Butler to meet with Saints

The New Orleans Saints still have interest in acquiring Malcolm Butler and have scheduled a meeting with the star cornerback.

Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed to The Associated Press that Butler will meet with the team on Tuesday, noting that he thinks very highly of the Pro Bowler.

The Saints and Patriots previously discussed the possibility of including Butler in a trade for star wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but the two sides were able to work out a deal that did not involve the Super Bowl XLIX hero. New Orleans could still sign Butler, a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet and give the Patriots a chance to match. If New England chooses not to match the offer, the Saints would have to send them their first-round pick — No. 11 overall — in addition to inking Butler to a deal.

There’s also a possibility that the Patriots and Saints could work out a trade for Butler, but Butler would have to sign his offer sheet first. The 27-year-old would also likely need to agree to a long-term extension with New Orleans first, otherwise trading for him would not be worthwhile.

The Patriots are obviously open to parting ways with Butler after they signed Stephon Gilmore to a massive competition, but Bill Belichick remains in a position of strength. No team can sign Butler without giving up a first-round pick, so New England would have leverage in trade talks. Plus, keeping Butler and having him play for a reasonable $3.91 million salary alongside Gilmore in 2017 is a great fallback plan.

Butler’s future in New England is in doubt, and he is likely upset with the team if this report is true. It will be interesting to see how much money Butler will be willing to take from another team.