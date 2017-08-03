Malcolm Jenkins: Owners not signing Colin Kaepernick are ‘cowards’

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins had harsh words Thursday for NFL owners who are too scared to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Jenkins joined Kaepernick’s movement of raising social awareness when he led two of his Eagles teammates in raising a fist during the national anthem prior to a game. Unsurprisingly, he remains supportive of Kaepernick, and questioned owners who won’t sign the quarterback

“This is just some other teams being, quite honestly, cowards, to say that they’re afraid of backlash to sign someone to make their team better when fans’ input has never been in the equation when it comes to signing people in the past,” Jenkins told delawareonline.com Thursday.

“It’s certain owners’ way of making an example out of [Kaepernick] to discourage anybody else from doing what he did.”

Jenkins pointed out that other quarterbacks who are inferior to Kaepernick in talent level have gotten jobs, indicating the quarterback is being punished for taking a knee last year. He also says that the actions by the owners show their focus is on public perception and money rather than bringing in the best available player.

Kaepernick remains a free agent despite being a starting quarterback last season. The Baltimore Ravens have publicly admitted to speaking with the QB, but reports say their owner is reticent to make the move.