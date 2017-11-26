pixel 1
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Report: Malik Jackson and Jermaine Gresham got into postgame fight

November 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Two players got into a fight after the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, according to a report.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban says Jermaine Gresham and Malik Jackson threw punches after the game.

Gresham had two catches for 13 yards in the game. Jackson had two tackles.

