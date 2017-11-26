Report: Malik Jackson and Jermaine Gresham got into postgame fight

Two players got into a fight after the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, according to a report.

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban says Jermaine Gresham and Malik Jackson threw punches after the game.

Cardinals TE Jermaine Gresham and Jaguars DT Malik Jackson were throwing punches postgame. Not sure what that was about. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 27, 2017

Malik Jackson and it looked like Gresham got into it after game. Malik was hot coming off field and had to be calmed down. pic.twitter.com/JUzASjbKuS — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 27, 2017

Gresham had two catches for 13 yards in the game. Jackson had two tackles.