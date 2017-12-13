Malik McDowell arrest video shows Seahawks DT berating police officers

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct outside a nightclub in Atlanta over the weekend, and let’s just say he was not exactly as cooperative as he could have been with police.

Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows McDowell repeatedly cursing at the officers who were arresting him. The 21-year-old called a female arresting officer a “b—h” several times and complained that he was being arrested for exercising his right to freedom of speech.

“B—h I got money, that’s why I can talk s—,” McDowell told the officers. “One, two and three (pointing to officers) will never make as much money as I made in the last two months. You’ll be a broke b—h for the rest of your life.”

At one point, McDowell began screaming that the arresting officers were trying to plant evidence on him, which drew some laughter from the officer who was searching his pockets. He also demanded that he be allowed to take a breathalyzer exam, falsely claiming that he has to be intoxicated in order to be arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to the original report from TMZ, McDowell got into a verbal altercation inside the SL Lounge early Sunday morning over $600 he claimed the club owed him. He was eventually kicked out for pouring bottles of liquor out and complaining about the money.

McDowell, a second-round pick out of Michigan State, has not played this season after he sustained an injury in a car accident. It would be an understatement to say his rookie year has been one to forget.