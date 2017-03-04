Report: Many within NFL believe Tony Romo will land with Texans

Tony Romo may not be leaving the state of Texas, at least if a growing number of NFL insiders are to be believed.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Houston Texans are increasingly viewed by some within the league as Romo’s most likely landing spot, with several agents, coaches, and executives beginning to believe it will happen.

“That one makes the most sense to me,” one high-ranking official said. “I don’t think anyone in the league would be surprised to see that one happen.”

Houston is on the reported list of four teams where Romo could plausibly land and has been pretty much since the rumors started flying. The Denver Broncos might be the primary competition, but the price tag would need to be right for that to happen.