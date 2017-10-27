Marcell Dareus reportedly traded to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense is about to get even tougher.

The Jags have acquired Marcell Dareus from the Buffalo Bills, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported.

Dareus was the No. 3 pick by Buffalo in 2011 and has been to two Pro Bowls. The defensive lineman has had his share of struggles over the past few years. He entered rehab last year after being suspended four games for missing a drug test. He was sent home during the preseason for an incident.

There has been talk over the past year that the Bills wanted to get rid of Dareus, and they finally have. He is in the third of a seven-year deal that pays him over $103 million. In Jacksonville, he joins a defense that is second in the league in points allowed per game, first in sacks and second in interceptions.