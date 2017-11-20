Marcus Gilbert apologizes for suspension, says he inadvertently took substance

Marcus Gilbert was slapped with a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s drug policy, the NFL announced on Monday. The Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle addresses the suspension in a statement in which he says he inadvertently took a banned substance. Gilbert also said he plans to come back in great shape.

Gilbert will be eligible to return in Week 16 after serving his four-game suspension. Chris Hubbard is expected to fill in at right tackle while Gilbert is out.