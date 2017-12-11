Marcus Mariota admits his play has been hurting Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in good shape to reach the postseason thanks to a rather soft schedule, and Marcus Mariota understands that he has to play better football in order for his team to contend going forward.

In an ugly 12-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Mariota completed just 16 of 31 passes for 159 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The third-year quarterback has now thrown 10 interceptions in his last six games and has 14 picks compared to just 10 TDs on the season. He took the blame for Tennessee’s ugly loss.

“Frustration is an understatement,” Mariota told reporters, via the team’s official website. “The defense played lights out, special teams did their job and I have been hurting our team and I have to find ways to get better and improve.

“I expect myself to do my job, and that’s taking care of the football and converting third downs. And I haven’t been up to par. I have to be better.”

Mariota has battled some injuries this season, but they only forced him to miss one game. While he has undoubtedly played through pain, the same can be said for countless players across the league and on his own team. In addition to turning the ball over, he has also made a number of inaccurate throws that squandered opportunities for big plays.

On Sunday, Tennessee’s offense managed just 204 total yards. When your defense holds an opponent to 12 points, you expect to win.

“It’s on us. It’s on the offense,” Mariota said. “The defense played outstanding, they have been all year. We just haven’t been able to put the ball in the end zone and score points.

“Their defense played well, they made plays when they needed to. A couple of times we weren’t able to make a play, and that’s on me, and I have to be better.”

For the most part, the Titans have been winning games in spite of Mariota — not because of him. If the former Oregon star can’t do a better job of protecting the ball, his team will be an easy out in the postseason or perhaps even fall short of making it. At least Mariota is self-aware.