Marcus Mariota carted off with air cast on leg (Video)

Marcus Mariota was carted off the field late in the third quarter of the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Mariota was sacked by the Jags and his right leg/ankle appeared to be landed on by a Jags player.

The second-year QB was placed in an air cast and taken off on a cart.

Mariota, who had led the Titans to an 8-6 record this season, was struggling and just 8 of 20 for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Jags before leaving with the injury. He was replaced by Matt Cassel.