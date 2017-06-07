Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Marcus Mariota explains why he didn’t drink beer, get in on Predators catfish fun

June 7, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Marcus Mariota

The Tennessee Titans stole the show in Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 as they cheered on their local Nashville Predators against the Pittsburgh Penguins. TV cameras caught them downing beers and participating in the strange but hallowed Predators tradition of flaunting catfish to throw onto the ice.

You may notice Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the upper left corner of that clip steering clear of beer and catfish alike in favor of a simple towel wave. Speaking at the Tenneseean Sports Awards on Tuesday, Mariota explained why he didn’t indulge in a cold one himself.

As for the catfish? He just thinks they’re icky.

Mariota, who also put forth a similar display when the Titans attended Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Predators and the Anaheim Ducks, has been of legal drinking age for a couple of years now. But a lifestyle free of alcohol and whiskered fish never hurt anybody.


