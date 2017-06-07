Marcus Mariota explains why he didn’t drink beer, get in on Predators catfish fun

The Tennessee Titans stole the show in Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 as they cheered on their local Nashville Predators against the Pittsburgh Penguins. TV cameras caught them downing beers and participating in the strange but hallowed Predators tradition of flaunting catfish to throw onto the ice.

Put this clip in the Hockey Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/Y7KzGFfJ0d — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 1, 2017

You may notice Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the upper left corner of that clip steering clear of beer and catfish alike in favor of a simple towel wave. Speaking at the Tenneseean Sports Awards on Tuesday, Mariota explained why he didn’t indulge in a cold one himself.

#Titans QB Marcus Mariota at @Tennessean Sports Awards, on teammates chugging beer at #Predators games: "I've never had a sip of alcohol." pic.twitter.com/LpfO8BLdRA — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) June 7, 2017

As for the catfish? He just thinks they’re icky.

Marcus Mariota on not chugging beer with his O-line: "I've never had a sip of alcohol."

On not throwing catfish: "Catfish are gross, man." — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 7, 2017

Mariota, who also put forth a similar display when the Titans attended Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Predators and the Anaheim Ducks, has been of legal drinking age for a couple of years now. But a lifestyle free of alcohol and whiskered fish never hurt anybody.