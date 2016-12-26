Marcus Mariota out 4-5 months after surgery

The recovery time for Marcus Mariota to return from his broken leg does not appear to be too terrible.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey announced on Monday that Mariota will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken fibula. Mularkey says the recover time for Mariota is 4-5 months.

The Titans are hoping to have their franchise quarterback available for OTAs.

Mularkey said he hopes to have Mariota back for OTAs, at least some of them @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 26, 2016

Mariota, who suffered the injury after being sacked on Saturday, will have the operation performed in Charlotte and will have a plate inserted in his leg. Tennessee will start Matt Cassel at quarterback in Week 17.