Marcus Mariota fires up Predators crowd while his OL crushes beer

There is a lot of support for the Predators in Nashville as the team takes on the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Finals. That support even comes from the city’s other major professional sports team — the Tennessee Titans.

Prior to the Predators hosting Game 3 of their series with the Ducks, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was seen waving a towel to cheer on the Preds and fire up the fans. He was surrounded by his offensive linemen, who were equally hyped up for the game. The linemen then brought some extra entertainment to the party by crushing some beers:

This isn’t the first time Mariota’s been a presence at a Preds game, as he also fired up the crowd prior to a playoff game last year.