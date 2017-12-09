Report: Marcus Peters suspension was also due to spat with coach

When the Kansas City Chiefs suspended cornerback Marcus Peters, his temper tantrum late in the team’s loss to the New York Jets was cited as the primary reason. There were other circumstances, however, that culminated in punishment.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football Weekend that Peters and a member of the Kansas City coaching staff got into an argument on the way to the airport following the loss to the Jets. This, in addition to the on-field meltdown, was taken into account in levying the suspension.

NFL Network’s Michael Robinson spoke to Peters, and he believes that the loss of Eric Berry to injury has impacted the cornerback.

“I spoke to him this week, very much apologetic,” Robinson said. “He hates the way this thing came out. … I think the loss of Eric Berry has done some damage to Marcus Peters on a personal note, just not being able to have that guy like an Ike Taylor in that locker room to be able to lean on when you’re going through something.”

Peters probably deserved discipline for his outburst alone. Going off on a member of the coaching staff made it a no-brainer to sit him out for a game.