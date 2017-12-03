Marcus Peters walks off field despite not being ejected for flag toss

Marcus Peters essentially ejected himself from Sunday’s New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs game.

Peters’ Chiefs were up 31-30 on the Jets and trying to stop them in the red zone. Twice they were called for penalties that gave the Jets a fresh set of downs. The Jets finally were able to score a touchdown, and they went for two. And guess what happened on the two-point conversion? The Chiefs were penalized AGAIN. Peters was so upset about the penalty call that he picked up the flag and launched it into the stands.

SOURCE: Marcus Peters did not agree with this penalty call pic.twitter.com/AWgbhSWpYF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Apparently anticipating his ejection, the Chiefs cornerback began walking off the field and headed into the locker room. He later had to be called back onto the field and informed that he wasn’t actually ejected. He did get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, though.