Steelers fan Mark Cuban zings Bill Belichick over hotel fire alarm

Mark Cuban thinks that the fire alarm at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ team hotel had a lot to do with the New England Patriots organization.

The Mavericks owner, a Pittsburgh native, had a suspect in mind upon hearing of the early morning fire alarm that woke the Steelers.

Mark Cuban on a fire alarm going off at the #Steelers' Boston-area hotel: "The shocking part is they didn’t catch (Bill) Belichick." — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) January 22, 2017

Oh, that Bill Belichick. He’s behind everything.

Cuban is joking, we think. The real culprit was tracked down by the police and arrested. Of course, given the shady reputation the Patriots have, someone was inevitably going to claim they were behind this one way or another, seriously or not.