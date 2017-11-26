Ex-Bucs GM defends the hiring, character of Greg Schiano

As Greg Schiano was taken apart by Tennessee fans and politicians on Sunday, one person came to his defense.

Mark Dominik, who was the GM of Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the team hired Schiano as head coach, defended Schiano’s character via Twitter:

We spent hours & hours interviewing & background checks on Greg Schiano. Yes we didn’t win. Fact-he’s honest, awesome father/husband, & an excellent football coach. This shouldn’t be whether YOU think you like him or not, you don’t even know him. #Meyer #Belichick ask them. — Mark Dominik (@MarkdominikNFL) November 27, 2017

Schiano was fired by the Bucs after going 11-21 in two seasons as the team’s head coach. They finished last in the division both years. Dominik also was fired by the Bucs.

Schiano and Tennessee on Sunday agreed to a deal to make the current Ohio State defensive coordinator the Vols’ new head coach. Tennessee backed out of the deal after severe fan backlash, with many citing Schiano’s alleged ties to the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State.

Side note for Dominik: citing Urban Meyer and Bill Belichick as guys who vouch for Schiano isn’t the best thing to do considering both men also vouched for the late Aaron Hernandez, who was a convicted murderer.