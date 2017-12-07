Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Falcons despite toe injury

The NFL’s best backfield will have all hands on deck Thursday night, as Mark Ingram is expected to play despite battling a toe injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ingram, who was limited all week in practice and is listed as questionable, will play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints’ RB Mark Ingram, listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Falcons due to a toe injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2017

Ingram and dynamic rookie Alvin Kamara are largely responsible for the Saints being one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Ingram has rushed for 922 yards and scored nine touchdowns, while Kamara has 1,220 yards from scrimmage and has scored 11 touchdowns. A New Orleans offense that is known for being pass-heavy has taken on an entirely new identity, and the result is a 9-3 record.

If the Saints can beat the Falcons Thursday night, Atlanta would will fall to 7-6 and be three games out of first in the NFC South. New Orleans would then only have to worry about protecting their division lead from the Carolina Panthers down the stretch.