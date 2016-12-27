Reports: Mark Sanchez to be Cowboys’ backup in Week 17

Are you ready for the Sanchize?

Football fans may have the chance to see some of Mark Sanchez on Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George reported Tuesday that Sanchez is expected to be active as the team’s backup quarterback Sunday, with it being likely that he will get some playing time.

Cowboys' working plan is to have QB Mark Sanchez active Sunday in finale with the probability that Dak Prescott won't play entire game. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) December 27, 2016

Why would the Cowboys activate Sanchez for the game instead of Tony Romo? They reportedly do not want Romo, who is coming off a serious back injury, playing behind something other than the team’s top offensive line.

Jerry Jones said Tony Romo wouldn't play w/o starting OL protection. Tyron Smith injury prevents that. And so Mark Sanchez likely active — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) December 28, 2016

With the way the Cowboys have been cautious with Romo, you’d think he was the team’s starting quarterback, not Dak Prescott. But the Cowboys would much rather have Romo than Sanchez as the backup QB during the playoffs.