Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Mark Sanchez suffers knee injury, delaying Connor Shaw release

May 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Chicago Bears apparently jumped the gun on announcing the release of Connor Shaw.

The Bears on Tuesday announced that they had waived Shaw, a potential fourth-string QB, to make room for wide receiver Victor Cruz. But the team had to rescind the waiver after Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the news on Sanchez. What’s interesting is some of the Bears’ reporters who saw the injury were not able to report about it because of the team’s media policy.

Shaw remains on the Bears’ 90-man roster for the time being. Chicago has Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky, Sanchez and Shaw on their depth chart at QB. It sounds like Sanchez will be out for a little bit.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus