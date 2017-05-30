Mark Sanchez suffers knee injury, delaying Connor Shaw release

The Chicago Bears apparently jumped the gun on announcing the release of Connor Shaw.

The Bears on Tuesday announced that they had waived Shaw, a potential fourth-string QB, to make room for wide receiver Victor Cruz. But the team had to rescind the waiver after Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury.

#Bears QB Mark Sanchez suffered an injury to his knee, source said. Not thought to be major. That's why Connor Shaw wasn't officially waived — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2017

#Bears announced Connor Shaw was waived earlier. Just rescinded the waiver, likely until Mark Sanchez's injury heals. Shaw will get OTA reps — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the news on Sanchez. What’s interesting is some of the Bears’ reporters who saw the injury were not able to report about it because of the team’s media policy.

Reporters who saw it happen are prohibited from reporting this, per team media policy. But it's out there… https://t.co/4zOWuyRBvw — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) May 30, 2017

Shaw remains on the Bears’ 90-man roster for the time being. Chicago has Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky, Sanchez and Shaw on their depth chart at QB. It sounds like Sanchez will be out for a little bit.