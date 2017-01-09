Ad Unit
Marquette King posts odd chain video for Aqib Talib

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marquette King dance

Oakland Raiders punter and resident social media star Marquette King got funky on Twitter Monday with a video he shared on the social media service.

In the video, King is seen dancing around his kitchen, his cameraphone in one hand, and his chain in the other:

King tagged Denver Broncos DB Aqib Talib in the video. Talib infamously ripped the gold chain off Michael Crabtree’s neck during a recent Raiders-Broncos game.


