Marquette King posts odd chain video for Aqib Talib

Oakland Raiders punter and resident social media star Marquette King got funky on Twitter Monday with a video he shared on the social media service.

In the video, King is seen dancing around his kitchen, his cameraphone in one hand, and his chain in the other:

King tagged Denver Broncos DB Aqib Talib in the video. Talib infamously ripped the gold chain off Michael Crabtree’s neck during a recent Raiders-Broncos game.