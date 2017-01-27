Marquette King punts football into basketball hoop from deep (Video)

Marquette King is quickly gaining some repute for his trick punts, and he offered another example of that on Friday.

The Oakland Raiders punter managed to punt a football into a basketball hoop from far, far downtown, then wildly celebrated his achievement.

Steph Curry would be proud.

We know King loves punting. He will punt virtually anything at any time. He will punt at targets, including basketball hoops. And as a reward for all his good punting, he will be doing it at the Pro Bowl this weekend, although without all the fancy tricks – which is a shame, really.