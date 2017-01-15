Marquette King punts items at grocery store (Video)

Marquette King loves to punt.

The Raiders’ loss to the Texans last week means their 2016 is over. However, that hasn’t stopped Marquette King from doing what he’s really good at, punting. On Sunday, King shared a video of himself kicking items in an aisle at the grocery store along with the words “I’m addicted.”

For another example of how much King enjoys punting, he later posted this to his Twitter account in reference to the Cowboys-Packers game.

Honestly I don't care bout this game… I just wanna see the punting. — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 15, 2017

King should be an interesting follow during the offseason. Wonder where he will show up punting items next?