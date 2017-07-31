Marshawn Lynch asked out Colleen Wolfe, cursed on NFL Network

Marshawn Lynch seems to be enjoying himself in his first ever training camp with his hometown Oakland Raiders, but did he get a bit too lose on live television over the weekend?

Michael Robinson, Lynch’s former teammate, was reporting live on NFL Network from Raiders camp along with cohost Colleen Wolfe on Saturday. During a two-minute unannounced drop-in, Lynch cursed twice and asked Wolfe — who is married — on a date. Check out the awkwardness, which contains some inappropriate language:

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch was on the NFL channel, and the interview was entertaining to say the least. Check this out. pic.twitter.com/RhIx5z7yQC — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) July 29, 2017

Lynch hates the media, so NFL Network was probably thrilled that he made an appearance on camera. Typically when Lynch is speaking to reporters he ends up repeating the same phrase over and over like he did at the Super Bowl two years ago.

That said, Lynch’s rare two minutes of candor was a bit uncomfortable. Kudos to Wolfe for handling it with professionalism, but she probably would have enjoyed it more if Beast Mode didn’t blatantly hit on her in front of a live TV audience.