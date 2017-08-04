Ad Unit
Friday, August 4, 2017

Marshawn Lynch has fun with fan’s Skittles bag

August 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch had himself some fun with a fan after practice on Friday.

According to multiple reporters’ Twitter accounts, the Oakland Raiders running back took a handoff of a bag of Skittles after practice and ran with it.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez said it seemed like the fan was going to trade the candy for an autograph before Lynch took off with it and started running.

No surprise, Lynch has been a big hit with Raiders fans. He has made the team more likable already, and he should make them even tougher this season.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus