Marshawn Lynch has fun with fan’s Skittles bag

Marshawn Lynch had himself some fun with a fan after practice on Friday.

According to multiple reporters’ Twitter accounts, the Oakland Raiders running back took a handoff of a bag of Skittles after practice and ran with it.

Marshawn just swiped a fan's bag of Skittles and bolted for the clubhouse. He's still got that breakaway speed. #Raiders. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 4, 2017

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez said it seemed like the fan was going to trade the candy for an autograph before Lynch took off with it and started running.

No surprise, Lynch has been a big hit with Raiders fans. He has made the team more likable already, and he should make them even tougher this season.