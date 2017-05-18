Marshawn Lynch already fitting in well in Raiders’ locker room

Marshawn Lynch is beloved by fans and seemingly by his fellow players as well, so it’s no surprise that he’s getting along well with his new teammates.

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said in an interview with 97.5 The Game on Thursday that Lynch is “already entrenched” as one of the guys for the Raiders.

McKenzie: Marshawn fits in well with Raiders locker room "already entrenched" as one of the guys. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) May 18, 2017

Lynch is from Oakland, went to high school there and even played his college ball at Cal. He is part of the community, so his addition to the team is uplifting for the franchise, especially with the plans to move to Las Vegas in a few years.

How Lynch performs on the field especially after a year away from the game remains to be seen, but it seems like he will be a positive influence on the Raiders off the field and in the locker room.