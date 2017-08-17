Marshawn Lynch dodges national anthem question with creative response

It’s one thing to avoid questions from the media or give them dismissive responses. It’s a complete other thing to do what Marshawn Lynch does, which is be so entertaining while dismissing questions that the lack of response hardly matters.

Lynch spoke with reporters on Thursday and was asked about sitting down for the national anthem during the Oakland Raiders’ preseason game last weekend. His answers to the questions were fantastic.

Here’s a look at how his Q&A went:

#Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch, who spoke with local reporters today, remains a national treasure. I mean… pic.twitter.com/19v59QkbEQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2017

Not only did he dodge the question, but he did so with an elephant/mouse analogy, before answering a follow-up question with something that didn’t even apply to what he was being asked. That is one funny dude. Oh yeah, and love his comment about not being a morning person. Neither am I, Marshawn.

Below is video of Marshawn talking with the media. Beware that it has a curse word in it: