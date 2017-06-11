Marshawn Lynch immediately becomes No. 1 selling NFL jersey

Marshawn Lynch is already providing a commercial windfall for the Oakland Raiders.

The running back already has the top-selling jersey in the NFL for the month of May after announcing his return to the game.

Interestingly, rookie Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson debuts in the top five, Pittsburgh’s James Conner proves a popular hometown pick at No. 11, and Colin Kaepernick remains at No. 17 despite being without a team.

The Raiders knew Lynch would sell merchandise. They were even willing to work with him on an agreement to sell his own products. Judging by the early returns, Oakland will have no problem selling that gear to fans.

