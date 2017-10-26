Marshawn Lynch practicing with high schoolers during suspension?

Marshawn Lynch has been suspended for the Oakland Raiders’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but the veteran running back appears to be finding other ways to keep his legs fresh.

On Wednesday, Lynch shared a video on his Instagram account that showed him practicing in pads with the Oakland Tech high school football team. Lynch, who played his high school ball at Oakland Tech, wasn’t exactly going easy on the youngsters.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!! A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

It’s unclear when the video was shot, but that must have been a surreal experience for the high schoolers.

Lynch has gone out of his way to give back to the community since he signed with his hometown Raiders. He seems intent on being seen as just another guy in Oakland, which was evident when we saw how he got home from the stadium after he was ejected last week.

Lynch was ejected in Week 7 for sprinting onto the field during a scuffle and grabbing an official. He appealed the one-game suspension this week but lost.