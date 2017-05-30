Marshawn Lynch runs drills at Raiders camp (Video)

The Oakland Raiders got a good look at Marshawn Lynch in the silver and black as the running back ran through drills at OTAs on Tuesday.

Lynch once had plans to hold out on Seattle in 2014, so his presence at Oakland’s OTAs is a big deal and shows his commitment to the club. And after being held out of drills last week, the five-time Pro Bowler took part in them on Tuesday.

Here’s video of him running in one drill and catching a pass in another:

Marshawn Lynch taking part in drills with Raiders for first time at OTA's #raiders #marshawnLynch @RAIDERS pic.twitter.com/FmthLgsG26 — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) May 30, 2017

Lynch has received praise from the Raiders, including quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr says Marshawn Lynch is a “loyal, faithful person; I know he has my back no matter what. He’s told me multiple times he does.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 30, 2017

Beastmode seems pretty pumped to see what he can do for his hometown team.