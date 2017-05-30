Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Marshawn Lynch runs drills at Raiders camp (Video)

May 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marshawn Lynch

The Oakland Raiders got a good look at Marshawn Lynch in the silver and black as the running back ran through drills at OTAs on Tuesday.

Lynch once had plans to hold out on Seattle in 2014, so his presence at Oakland’s OTAs is a big deal and shows his commitment to the club. And after being held out of drills last week, the five-time Pro Bowler took part in them on Tuesday.

Here’s video of him running in one drill and catching a pass in another:

Lynch has received praise from the Raiders, including quarterback Derek Carr.

Beastmode seems pretty pumped to see what he can do for his hometown team.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus