Marshawn Lynch decides against speaking to media Tuesday

Marshawn Lynch was considering a departure from his usual form of not speaking with the media, but he ultimately decided against that.

According to a few Oakland Raiders reporters, Lynch was thinking about speaking with the media on Tuesday before deciding not to. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez says Lynch asked a team PR official if he could speak Tuesday but changed his mind.

Lynch is a beloved figure by many football fans — especially those in the Bay Area. His unorthodox behavior has endeared him to fans and the media, though he created a controversy when he did not stand for the national anthem on Saturday.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio called Lynch’s actions a “non-issue.” Others had a different opinion, such as former Raider Tim Brown, who said Lynch was bringing “negativity” to the team.

“He has the perfect thing going on in Oakland. Why bring negativity to this incredible positive situation? … I just don’t get it,” Brown told TMZ Sports.

“I understand these guys man, they’re trying to make statements and they’re trying to be a part of this world, but football is where people go to get away from that stuff.”

Many coaches have weighed in on the matter, including Hue Jackson and Pete Carroll, who both have encouraged their players to stand.