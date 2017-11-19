Marshawn Lynch stands for Mexican national anthem, sits for US

Marshawn Lynch has taken the national anthem controversy to another level after a reporter shared photos on Twitter showing him sitting for the US national anthem and standing for Mexico’s on Sunday.

Lynch’s Oakland Raiders were in Mexico City for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. The anthems for both countries were played before the game. Patriots reporter Ben Volin of the Boston Globe shared photos that show Lynch sitting for the US anthem and then standing for Mexico’s.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

Some on Twitter disputed Volin’s account and said that Lynch rose for Mexico’s because he was getting his chest pads worked on by a trainer. While that may be true, it still does not change that Lynch stood up for the Mexican national anthem but not the US one.

Volin also wasn’t the only reporter to note that Lynch stood for Mexico’s anthem.

Mexican national anthem being sung on field at Estadio Azteca. And throughout the crowd. Marshawn Lynch rose for it. pic.twitter.com/Pz4GoEfyuw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 19, 2017

I understand the players’ protest during the US national anthem because they are trying to bring attention to social issues. But to stand for Mexico’s anthem and not ours is a gigantic slap in the face of the country. You’re going to tell me you approve of all of Mexico’s oppression and treatment of its citizens and corrupt government, but you have a problem with America? That’s where you lose me completely.