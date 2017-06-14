Marshawn Lynch’s store offers free haircuts to kids with good grades

Marshawn Lynch is doing a lot more than just selling apparel at his Beast Mode store in Oakland. He’s also trying to help reinforce good schoolwork among kids.

Lynch has two Beast Mode store locations — one in Seattle, where he was a huge part of the Seahawks, and the other in Oakland, where he grew up and now plays for the Raiders.

USA Today’s Jarrett Bell took a photo outside the Oakland store and shared it on Twitter Wednesday. It shows a promotion that Lynch’s store is running where they’re offering free haircuts to students who bring in their report card.

Cool thing about @MoneyLynch: Kids can bring good report cards to his BeastMode store in Oakland, get free haircut! pic.twitter.com/Ca5WUpXHEQ — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) June 15, 2017

The word is those with a GPA over 3.00 qualify for the free haircut.

Beyond all the funny quotes and quirky personality is also someone who truly wants to uplift his community. Lynch’s efforts should be commended.