Marshon Lattimore emerging as shutdown corner for Saints

After years of question marks in their secondary, the New Orleans Saints may finally be finding an answer in rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The 21-year-old’s stellar debut season continued on Sunday with a late fourth-quarter interception to seal the Saints’ 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears.

#Saints Marshon Lattimore with a game sealing INT. Rookie DB continues to be game-changing. pic.twitter.com/U7VC6YmiYR — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) October 29, 2017

Pro Football Focus also provided some perspective on just how good Lattimore, who was selected in the first round at No. 11 overall by New Orleans in this year’s draft, has been to start his NFL career.

It has now been 139 minutes in game time since Marshon Lattimore last allowed a reception — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 29, 2017

The Bears barely even tried to throw on him Sunday.

The Ohio State product has also recorded 27 combined tackles and a forced fumble in six games this season. He seems to be emerging as a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

For the Saints, who have been haunted in recent years by the Jairus Byrd signing, the Delvin Breaux saga and overall secondary ineffectiveness, Lattimore’s arrival has to be nothing short of a godsend.

Image via All Access Football on YouTube