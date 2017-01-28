Ad Unit
Martavis Bryant files for reinstatement

January 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Martavis Bryant

Martavis Bryant has just recently applied for reinstatement to the NFL, contrary to reports that said he had previously filed.

The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported the news on the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver:

Bryant was suspended the entire 2016 for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Bryant was also suspended the first four games of the 2015 season for multiple failed drug tests due to marijuana use.

A former fourth-round pick out of Clemson, Bryant has proven to be an excellent playmaker when on the field. He has scored 15 touchdowns in 21 career regular season games. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently said he was looking forward to getting Bryant back on the field next season.


