Martavis Bryant still awaiting full reinstatement from NFL

Steelers fans who were excited about the prospect of Martavis Bryant returning to the lineup this season should cool their expectations for the moment.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert made it clear on Thursday that Bryant has not been fully reinstated by the NFL yet. The terms of the receiver’s conditional reinstatement mean Bryant cannot practice or play in games with the team.

“Upon his conditional reinstatement in April, Martavis Bryant was made aware it was only the beginning of a process toward a return to being a full contributing member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have been informed by the NFL that Martavis is still in the process of being fully reinstated,” Colbert said.

“Until that time, Martavis will be permitted to take part in off-the-field team activities at training camp, but he will not be permitted to practice or play in any games.”

A former fourth-round pick out of Clemson, Bryant was suspended for all of last season. That followed a previous four-game suspension in 2015 for a substance abuse violation.

Bryant has scored 15 touchdowns in 21 career games, so you can understand why the team would be eager to see him cleared.