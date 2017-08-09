Martavis Bryant reportedly close to being reinstated by NFL

Martavis Bryant apparently is close to being reinstated by the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was conditionally reinstated by the league in April. The conditions of his reinstatement prevent him from practicing with the team or participating in preseason games.

But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says full reinstatement from the NFL is close. Rapoport says it’s a matter of the NFL processing paperwork it received from doctors and counselors who saw/treated Bryant. Bryant also apparently had to set up counseling sessions, which he did.

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. The former 4th-round pick out of Clemson is a big playmaker and has scored 15 touchdowns in 21 career games. The Steelers would welcome him back, though he would have competition at wide receiver.