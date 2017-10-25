Martavis Bryant says Mike Tomlin told him he won’t play Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have maintained that they will not trade Martavis Bryant despite the headache he is creating for the team, but it certainly seems like they are taking disciplinary action against the wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bryant was demoted to the scout team offense during Wednesday’s practice. Offensive lineman Ramon Foster said Justin Hunter took Bryant’s spot, and Bryant later told reporters that Mike Tomlin has informed him he will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Martavis Bryant said he is not playing Sunday because of his social media dealings — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 25, 2017

Bryant said he is being benched because of his social media activity, which included criticizing one of his teammates in an Instagram comment and all but confirming that he wants out of Pittsburgh.

Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that the Steelers are not considering trading Bryant, but you have to wonder how much longer this can go on. Pittsburgh is winning games and appears to be one of the best teams in the league, and Bryant is creating distractions by demanding the ball.