Martellus Bennett confident about what he can for Packers

Martellus Bennett is not lacking for confidence entering his Green Bay Packers career.

Bennett is the big free agent signing the Packers made during an offseason in which they’ve lost many of their players. The tight end spoke with the media on a conference call on Tuesday and showed off his classic humor.

Martellus Bennett on what he can do in the #Packers offense: "I can do a lot of s–t." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 14, 2017

This was followed on the conference call by a long, confused pause. https://t.co/TnElB1fmtZ — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 14, 2017

Bennett said after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl that he was looking forward to free agency because they overpay Super Bowl champs. Does that make the Packers suckers? We’ll find out.

Bennett had 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last season in New England and should do well with Aaron Rodgers throwing to him.