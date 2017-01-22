Martellus Bennett reportedly playing through cracked bone in ankle

Martellus Bennett’s numbers may not be as impressive as many expected after Rob Gronkowski went down with a season-ending injury nearly three months ago, but the New England Patriots have still been pleased with the second-best tight end on their roster. A big part of that has to do with Bennett’s willingness to play through injuries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bennett has been playing through a cracked bone and chips in his ankle. He will likely need offseason surgery.

#Patriots love Martellus Bennett’s toughness. Example: He plays with a cracked bone & bone chips in his ankle. Surgery likely this spring — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

Bennett has played in every game for the Patriots this year. He caught 55 passes for 701 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in the regular season. He struggled a bit in New England’s win over the Houston Texans last weekend, catching just one of his four targets for four yards. Bennett later said he had some nerves appearing in his first playoff game since 2009, but the ankle injury could be a contributing factor.