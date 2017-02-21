Martellus Bennett expected to test free agency

Martellus Bennett is expected to test free agency and could wind up playing for a different team next season, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shares the news on Bennett, and says there’s a “real possibility” the tight end leaves the New England Patriots.

#Patriots TE Martellus Bennett will test free agency. Based on his asking price & likely offers, it’s a real possibility he exits, I’m told — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

The #Patriots helped Martellus Bennett revive his career, and it’s a mutually respectful relationship. But keeping him in NE will be hard — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

Bennett had an excellent season for the Pats, as he caught 55 balls for 701 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also graded out as a good blocker.

Bennett shared action with Rob Gronkowski last season but ended up taking over the primary tight end duties in New England’s offense after Gronk underwent season-ending back surgery.

Reports have said the Pats will make a good effort to keep Bennett and could consider franchise-tagging him. But as Bennett said after winning the championship, they overpay Super Bowl winners. That could indicate his mindset to cash in and sign with whomever pays him the most.