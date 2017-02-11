Ad Unit
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Michael Bennett explains why he is skipping NFL trip to Israel

February 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Michael Bennett was all set to join a group of NFL players on a trip to Israel, but he recently cancelled.

The Seattle Seahawks DE wrote a note on Twitter Friday to explain his decision in backing out of the trip, which has to do with what he felt was the country and league using him as a prop.

The Bennett brothers are developing a reputation for not just being good football players who are humorous and outspoken, but also ones who are making political statements. Just recently, Michael’s brother Martellus, a tight end for the Patriots, said he would not visit the White House when his team is honored there.


