Martellus Bennett on free agency: ‘They overpay Super Bowl champions’

The ever-quotable Martellus Bennett had a great take on his upcoming free agency after winning the Super Bowl.

Bennett’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the tight end couldn’t help but remark that he has a big point on his resume as he presents himself to interested teams.

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett: "I'm going into free agency as a Super Bowl champion. You know they overpay Super Bowl champions!" LOL — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) February 6, 2017

Bennett had five catches for 62 yards in the game. He also had seven receiving touchdowns during the season. He’s got some pretty good stuff he can point to once he does hit the open market.

Of course, just because Bennett won the Super Bowl doesn’t mean he will be taking advantage of all the rights and privileges that come with it.