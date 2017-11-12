Report: Martellus Bennett has ‘good chance’ to play vs. Broncos

Martellus Bennett returned to the New England Patriots less than a week ago, and most of the talk surrounding him has been about his injured shoulder. Despite those circumstances, the tight end reportedly could play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the expectation is that Bennett will suit up.

This story keeps getting more interesting. Source says there is a good chance Martellus Bennett plays tonight for the #Patriots. It’s the expectation. Three days on the roster & now on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Bennett’s story is a very interesting one, as the Green Bay Packers parted ways with him on bad terms and could try to recoup some of the money they paid him. Bennett is dealing with what he called a “major injury,” and he unloaded on the Packers earlier this week for the way they handled it.

With Chris Hogan out because of a shoulder injury of his own, the Patriots could certainly use Bennett. The 30-year-old knows the offense and was a huge reason New England didn’t miss a beat last season en route to a Super Bowl title after Rob Gronkowski went down.