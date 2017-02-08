Martellus Bennett has awesome offseason goals

Martellus Bennett has set some lofty goals for himself for the offseason.

With the season now over, one that ended in a Super Bowl victory for him, it’s time for a little rest and relaxation for Bennett. While the Patriots tight end will likely do some of that, he also has a few goals he would like accomplish before next season rolls around.

On Wednesday, Bennett shared via his Twitter account that he plans to learn stop motion and how to play jazz on the trombone.

My goals this off season are to learn stop motion and how to play jazz on the trombone. What are do you guys have planned for the offseason — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 8, 2017

Learning an animation technique and a little jazz sounds like a pretty fun way to pass the time over the next few months to me.

Bennett is among the players who makes the most of the opportunity to share his thoughts and comments via social media. When he isn’t providing his offseason plans, he’s using the platform to passionately share his mission to educate and uplift the black community. You can see what he had to say on the subject here.