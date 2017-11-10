Martellus Bennett passes physical, practices with Patriots

Martellus Bennett is reportedly dealing with a significant shoulder injury, but it looks like the veteran tight end is planning to play through it.

On the heels of reports that he has a torn rotator cuff and labrum in his shoulder, Bennett was spotted on the practice field with the New England Patriots Friday. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes, that means he passed his physical with the team.

Martellus Bennett is present at Patriots practice, which reflects how he passed his physical with the team. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2017

Martellus Bennett was at practice today. pic.twitter.com/gU2mEBRYc6 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 10, 2017

Bennett was waived by the Green Bay Packers earlier this week and claimed by the Patriots. He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Green Bay this past offseason, and his situation with his former team has the potential to turn ugly.

One of the things the Patriots liked so much about Bennett was that he was willing to play through injuries during their run to a Super Bowl championship last year. If he can be effective while doing that again, he could be a huge boost to New England’s offense.