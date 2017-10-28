Martellus Bennett planning to retire after season

Martellus Bennett appeared to indicate on Instagram Saturday that he will retire after the season.

Bennett, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, posted some text on his Instagram story. Bennett’s text said he was “pretty sure” that this would be his final season.

Big news from #Packers TE Martellus Bennett on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/TsqpkbGbhq — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 28, 2017

Bennett, 30, has been one of the better tight ends in football over the past handful of seasons. In 2014, he had a career-best 90 catches and 916 yards with the Chicago Bears. He caught a career-high seven touchdowns last season with the Patriots.

This season Bennett has 24 catches for 233 yards. Like his brother, Martellus has a social conscience. He also has many interests outside the sport of football.